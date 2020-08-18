Meet Rosie, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Rosie is our Pet of the Week!

Rosie is a 2-year-old, domestic short hair cat. Rosie will need someone who will help her break out of her shell. She is very shy when she first meets you, but she warms up quickly. When she warms up, she sometimes gets a case of the zoomies and loves to play. She will be spayed and is up to date on her vaccines, FIV and Felv negative. Her adoption fee is now $75.

If you are interested please fill out an application below and the Randolph County Animal Adoption Center will contact you if you are approved. Due to COVID-19, they are going to be available by appointment only.