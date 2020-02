Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roman is our Pet of the Week!

This 5-year-old greyhound loves to play but can also quiet down quickly. He's not great with cats, but he is very loving and would be a great first greyhound for someone new to the breed.

For more information, contact Project Racing Home at (336) 674-5774.

