Meet Ripley, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Ripley is our Pet of the Week.

Our girl “Ripley” is still looking for her perfect home. She is a 5-year-old, cattle dog mix and is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. This girl is active and loves to play ball! She would be great for someone who loves running, hiking or walking. She is so smart and loves her people. Ripley can be a little nervous at first but once she has a few minutes to get to know you, she’ll adore you!

She would do best as an only pet, but has plenty of love to give. While her fosters love her dearly, they want her to find a forever home of her own.

If interested in learning more about her email info@reddogfarm.com or apply to adopt her at reddogfarm.com. Her adoption fee is $225.00 and helps cover the cost of her medical work including vaccines, microchip, spay surgery, heartworm and flea prevention and food.