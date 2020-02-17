Watch Now
Click here at 5 p.m. to stream our newscast live

Meet Riley, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Morning Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Riley is our Pet of the Week.

Riley is our Pet of the Week.

Data pix.

Riley is our Pet of the Week!

This energetic, little girl is only 5 to 6 months old. She's good with other dogs and OK with cats, and she loves to play.

For more information, contact Red Dog Farms at (336) 288-7006.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories