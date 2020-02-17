Meet Riley, FOX8’s Pet of the Week Morning Show by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Feb 17, 2020 / 01:52 PM EST / Updated: Feb 17, 2020 / 01:52 PM EST Riley is our Pet of the Week. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Riley is our Pet of the Week! This energetic, little girl is only 5 to 6 months old. She's good with other dogs and OK with cats, and she loves to play. For more information, contact Red Dog Farms at (336) 288-7006. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Man sues hospital after wife dies during childbirth Video Crash kills 2 moms and their daughters on way to volleyball tournament Video Video shows terrifying moment school bus with 25 students on board overturns during crash Video Body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik returns home with police escort after autopsy Video Woman poses as baby photographer with teen daughter, drugs woman, tries to steal baby, deputies say Video Third runner dies after a truck hit members of an Oklahoma high school track team More Must-See Stories