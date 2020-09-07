Meet Riley, FOX8’s pet of the week. She is at the Davidson County Animal Shelter.

She is a 6-year-old Labrador/hound mix. She is super sweet, laid back, does great on walks and likes everyone she meets.

She’s had a rough start in life, but she’s now looking for her forever family that will treat her like the princess she is.

She does well with other dogs but the DCAS always recommends bringing your dog for a meet and greet to make sure they will be the perfect match.

If you’re interested in adopting, please submit your application at https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/FormCenter/Animal-Shelter-12/Adoption-Application-76.

If approved, the DCAS will contact you to schedule an appointment for a meet and greet.

Meet Riley, FOX8’s pet of the week