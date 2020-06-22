Meet Rey, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Rey is our Pet of the Week!

Rey is a female, terrier mix. She is black and reddish-brown. Rey and her 7 siblings came to AARF when they were 4 days old. They were born on May 11. Their mama is Princess Leia and all her pups are named after Star Wars characters. Rey is a rambunctious ball of fur. She loves to steal toys and run around in a figure 8, like a race car. She also doesn’t mind when she wipes out in a turn. After a full day of playing, she loves to get and receive puppy kisses from her mom and siblings.

Rey, her siblings and mama can be viewed at aarfws.org and an online application be made.