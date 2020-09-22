Meet Princess, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Princess is our Pet of the Week!

Princess is a 1-year-old Domestic Short Hair. She is very shy and likes to keep to herself. She will need some time to get used to you and her surroundings. She is used to being around other cats. She is spayed and is up to date on her vaccines, FIV and Felv negative, and her adoption fee is now $60.

If you are interested, please fill out an application, and the Randolph County Animal Shelter will contact you if you are approved! Due to COVID-19, they are going to be available by appointment only!