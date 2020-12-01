Meet Perkins, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Perkins is our Pet of the Week!

Perkins is a 2-year-old, 48-pound, male brindle Boxer Mix. He came in as a stray with a fractured leg due to an old injury. Unfortunately, his leg had to be amputated because of the injury, but that has not slowed him down in the least! He’s a happy boy who loves life and is ready for adventures with his new family. He is a goofy boy that can be a bit of a big puppy at times and will do best in a home with someone who would enjoy manners training. Perkins has had a positive interaction with another dog and children at the shelter.

If you are interested in adopting Perkins or any pets at Guilford County Animal Services, please call (336) 641-3401 or visit their website to schedule an appointment today!