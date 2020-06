Pepper is our Pet of the Week!

Pepper arrived at the HHAF shelter facility in need of care and love. She had been on the rural roads of Randolph County alone for some time. This girl is eager to please her caretakers and is non-reactive to the dogs in our facility. Pepper is loving and enjoys taking leash walks. She is currently searching for a family to call her very own.

For more information, contact the Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620.