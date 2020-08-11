Meet Pace, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Pace is our Pet of the Week!

There is nothing sweeter than the face of a hound, and Pace is no exception! This extremely sweet 6-year-old boy would love the chance to be your companion and sidekick. He has a very gentle and shy temperament, is good with dogs, kids and even cats (they actually scare him just a bit!). Pace would love a home with a fenced yard and a family that will include him in their daily lives. He walks easily on a leash and is well-mannered. Pace is crate-trained and is working on housetraining. With consistent training, he should pick this up easily! Pace is about 65 pounds, is neutered, current on vaccines and ready to begin a new chapter in his life in a loving forever home.

If you are interested in meeting this super sweet boy, email Burlington Animal Services at petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov to make an appointment.

All pets can be viewed on the Burlington Animal Services website.