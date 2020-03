Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oliver is our Pet of the Week!

This 3-year-old Bulldog mix loved cuddles and playing with toys. He's looking for a family to love and call his own.

For more information, contact Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620.

Oliver is our Pet of the Week!

Oliver is our Pet of the Week!

Oliver is our Pet of the Week!

Oliver is our Pet of the Week!