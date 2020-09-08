Meet Olive, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Olive is our Pet of the Week.

Olive is a sweet and loving, stunning silver tabico spayed female. She enjoys napping in her human’s lap and playing with her kitty friends. Olive was born at Happy Hills Animal Foundation and at 2 years old she would love to have a family of her very own. Olive interacts well with humans of all ages, cat-friendly dogs and other cats.

Her adoption fee is $100, which includes spaying, vaccines, de-worming, feline combo testing, microchip with registration, flea and tick prevention and 30 days of pet health insurance.

For more information, contact Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620.