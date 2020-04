Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OG is our Pet of the Week!

He's is about a year old. OG was found as a tiny kitten in a Walmart parking lot and brought to AARF, where he has been thriving and growing .He is playful and very affectionate. OG loves children and other cats.

For more information, contact AARF at (336) 768-7387 or visit the AARF website.