HAW RIVER, N.C. -- Betty Ray says she knew on her very first day at Haw River Elementary School she was where she needed to be.

"My hand touched the doorknob to come in, and all of a sudden I remembered a verse that says 'who soever gives a child a cup of water in my name shall be blessed' and I realized I was about to walk into the most awesome job there ever was because I was going to meet with children every day and I could make or break. I just started praying that I would be uplifting to them and that I could help them," Ray said.