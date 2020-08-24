Meet Maserati, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Maserati is our Pet of the Week!

Maserti and his siblings, Ferrari, Shelby and Bentley, were born outside to a boxer and mastiff. They were raised outside by mom until coming to AARF. They have been socialized by AARF fosters and are thriving and full of their puppy selves. They are not mastiff-sized. They are good with other dogs and kids. Maserti’s hard start in life has been more than offset by his socialization with his foster parent. He loves to be cuddled and have his belly scratched and will provide you with love and puppy kisses. See Maserti and his siblings at aarfws.org. The photos don’t do justice to these adorable babies. The adoption fee is $200.00 and includes all up to date shots, microchipping, and a voucher to have him neutered.

For more information, call AARF at (336) 768-7387.