Malibu is our Pet of the Week!

Malibu is a 1-year-old rabbit looking for an experienced rabbit owner willing to give her time out and about in the house and outside in a safe enclosure.

She is by no means a cuddly bunny and does like her space. She is litter box trained. Malibu loves her daily salad and would be a great rabbit for the right person. Her adoption fee is $30.

You can apply for her at Red Dog Farm’s website.