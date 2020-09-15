Meet Lilypad, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Lilypad is our Pet of the Week!

Lilypad is a beautiful, 15-week-old cali-tabby. She was found as a stray and spent time in a foster home until very recently. Lilypad has unique markings and is a very sweet girl. In fact, she is purr-fect! And, speaking of purrs; she is always purring and loudly! Lilypad is spayed, current on her vaccinations and ready to start a new journey as your friend and companion. Don’t miss out on this gorgeous girl.

To make an appointment to meet Lilypad, email Burlington Animal Services at petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov. All pets can be seen at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.