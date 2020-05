Lili is our Pet of the Week!

She’s a 9-year-old Lab Mix. She might be “mature” and gray muzzled but she’s got a lot of walks and belly rubs that she still wants to experience. She was at her foster mom’s when she was about 1 year old and now again at eight. Her last mama had to go into assisted living so her foster mama took her back.

She doesn’t like cats but she can hang with most dogs.

For more information, contact Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620 or office@hhaf.org.