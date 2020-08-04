Meet Lee, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Lee is our Pet of the Week!

Lee is a smaller 3-year-old guy who weighs less than 70 pounds. He gets along well with cats as well as dogs of all sizes. He can be a little shy on his own so we would really like to place him in a home with another dog. Young children might be a little too much for him, so he would do best in a home with older or no kids.

His markings are white with black ticking. Project Racing Home also affectionately calls these guys “cow dogs.”

Lee would love a quiet home where his personality can blossom. His adoption fee is $375 and includes neutering, dental cleaning, all vaccines including rabies, nail trim, bath, collar, basket muzzle and a complete pet portfolio.

To find out more about adopting a greyhound, please visit www.getagrey.com