Meet Kohl and Lucy, FOX8’s Pets of the Week

Kohl and Lucy are our Pets of the Week!

Kohl is a male gray tabby and was born approximately July 26 which makes him about 4 months old. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on all shots. He is very high energy, gets along with other cats and loves to chase the laser light.

Lucy is a female black and white tuxedo, born on July 12 which makes her a little over 4 months old. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all shots. She is playful and sweet, loves chasing a laser light as well.

For more information, contact the Feral Cat Assistance Program at (336) 378-0878.