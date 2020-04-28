Meet Kapoine, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Kapoine is our Pet of the Week!

Kapoine is a sweet and affectionate 5-year-old with wonderful floppy ears. He came to the shelter as an owner surrender on Jan. 2, 2020. He is currently being fostered while he finishes his heartworm treatment. is foster mom says Kappy is “patient and loyal and loving. He’s often found on my lap or curled up with the cats because he’s fallen in love with being love.” He is thriving at his foster home, gaining weight and getting healthy. He is currently around 55 pounds. He will be ready for adoption once he completes his heartworm treatments.

For more information, contact the Guilford County Animal Shelter at (336) 641-3401