Juliet is our Pet of the Week!

Juliet is a beautiful Chocolate Point Siamese cat. She is an adult female cat that is spayed and up to date on her shots. She is friendly and loves to give and receive attention. She loves an evening of watching TV and snuggling on the couch with her human companion. Juliet does not get along with other cats or dogs. She wants to be your only child and will reward you with tons of love.

For more information, contact AARF at (336) 768-7387.