Meet James, FOX8’S Pet of the Week

James is our Pet of the Week!

James is a young hound mix who loves more than anything to play, play and play. He is cute as a button with loads of personality. James would like to find a home were he could be the only pet, although he could learn to live with and love a dog of his size or larger with proper introductions.

He is very intelligent and knows some basic commands and he would excel with one on one attention in a home.

For more information, contact Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620.