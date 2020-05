Iris is our Pet of the Week!

Iris is a female Domestic Short hair, Tabico and is estimated at 1 year old.

Iris is an energetic girl who loves to play and will talk to you. Iris gets along with dogs and other cats.

Part of Iris’s adoption fee has been sponsored and is now $75.

For more information, contact Randolph County Animal Services at (336) 683-8240.