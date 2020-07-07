Meet Heathcliff, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Heathcliff is our Pet of the Week!

Heathcliff came to Burlington Animal Services as a kitten with a severe eye infection. They were able to save his eye, but he remains a bit skittish of humans!

He has been living in a foster home for several months and his foster mom reports the following about him:

“He’s a cool cat that likes to hang out, but just doesn’t care to be held or touched. He will come sit on the couch or laze around in the room you’re in, however. He does love to wrestle with the other cats and is comfortable around dogs. Heathcliff doesn’t seem to like a lot of hustle and bustle, so an adult home would probably be best suited for him. He will require an experienced and patient adopter to bring him out of his shell.”

If you are interested in learning more about Heathcliff or scheduling a time for a virtual visit, please email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov.