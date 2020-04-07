Meet Gottie, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gottie is our Pet of the Week!

Gottie is a 3-year-old boy with an energetic personality who is looking for a new loving forever home.

When he came to Burlington Animal Services, he had not been well cared for, but has since gained weight and is a happy, healthy boy now. He would love a home with a family that will give him plenty of exercise and attention each day, and include them in their daily activities.

For more information, contact Burlington Animal Services at petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov.