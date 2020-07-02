Meet Gerty Bell, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Gerty Bell is our Pet of the Week!

Gerty Bell is a beautiful 66-lb, 5-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix. She came to the Guilford County Animal Shelter as a stray, so they do not have any background information on her. She is an incredibly sweet girl who loves attention and exploring her surroundings. She doesn’t know she’s 66 lbs and will crawl right up in your lap for you to scratch and rub her. She wants to keep all your scratches to herself and may thrive best in a home where she is the only other dog. She is heartworm positive. This is a curable condition, and she cannot transmit it to other animals. She is eligible for the Have-A-Heart program, which includes a 30% off voucher for heartworm treatment.

For more information, contact the Guilford County Animal Shelter at (336) 641-3401.

