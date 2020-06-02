Meet Fando, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Fando is our Pet of the Week!

Fando is a 5-year-old, 55-pound male Lab Mix. Fando is neutered and up to date on his vaccines. He came to us as a stray on March 11, so we do not have any previous background history on him. He is one of the long-timers at the Guilford County Animal Shelter. He is heartworm positive which is a curable condition, and he cannot transmit it to other animals. He is eligible for the Have-A-Heart program, which includes a 30% off voucher for heartworm treatment.

Fando is calm and gentle and has a very loving nature. He likes to play and snuggle and would make a great companion. Fando seems to be dog selective at the shelter so they would recommend at this time, because they are unable to do meet and greets with potential adopter’s other dogs, that Fando be an only dog.

All adopted cats and dogs at Guilford County Animal Services come fully up to date on age-appropriate vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting any of the Guilford County Animal Shelter’s pets, please call (336) 641-3401 to set up an appointment.