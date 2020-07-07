Meet Evie, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Evie is our Pet of the Week!

Evie is just a pup who won’t be 2 until October. This pretty brindle girl gets along well with cats and other dogs of all sizes. She loves to run and play and definitely has that playful, silly puppy side to her. Young children may be a bit much for her, but she would do fine with kids over 10.

She came to PRH with her sister, Surprise. They get along very well, and Evie helps her sister who is a little more shy feel comfortable in new situations. Greyhounds do great in pairs. They are often called the potato chip dog because you can’t have just one, so if you are looking for two, check out Evie and Surprise.

She is available for adoption from Project Racing Home Greyhound adoptions. Visit the Project Racing Home website to find out more about the breed and adoption process.