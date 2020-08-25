Meet Emily, FOX8’s Pet of the Week!

Emily is our Pet of the Week!

Emily is a 9-year-old Golden and a petite little thing. She only weighs 53 pounds, and she is quite the gem! What she is learning in her foster home is that she likes to be around humans. She’s a very affectionate and attentive gal. She loves to be brushed, go on car rides, play outside and go on walks but there is one thing you should know about that. She has a special front paw so playing on hard surfaces and cement is no fun for her. She would do best in a calmer home, maybe with someone who is home more than they’re away.

If you have another dog, she’d prefer it to be calmer, maybe even a bit older like her. Cats you ask? She doesn’t mind them. She’s even shared her crate with her foster kitty sibling before. How about children? They scare her, so an all-adult home is what she really needs. All in all, she’s a really sweet girl! She’s adjusted well to living in a home with loving humans, although there are still things that she gets a little confused or uneasy about.

Applications are currently closed down due to volume, but if anyone is interested specifically in Emily, They need to go to tgrr,org/contact and request an application.