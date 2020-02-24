Meet Eliza Jane, FOX8’s Pet of the Week Morning Show by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Feb 24, 2020 / 12:48 PM EST / Updated: Feb 24, 2020 / 12:48 PM EST Please enable Javascript to watch this video Eliza Jane is our Pet of the Week! This bundle of energy is still just a 14-week-old puppy who loves being cuddled and playing with toys. For more information, contact Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620. View this post on Instagram Meet “Eliza Jane” our Pet of the week today! She is a precious puppy... one of 5 in her litter! She is available for adoption now at Happy Hills Animal Foundation, Inc.! http://www.hhaf.org/ A post shared by FOX8 News (@myfox8) on Feb 24, 2020 at 7:18am PST Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Introducing ‘Murder in Pilot Mountain: A 40-Year Mystery’ – the podcast – listen to the trailer here Local girl makes wrestling history by winning championship Video Mother of a missing baby last seen in December says she knew who took her Video Virginia toddler walks again after being shot in the head during drive-by shooting; ‘It’s a miracle’ Bullied boy leads out rugby team in front of thousands Parents scared after camera captures stranger offering cash to kids in backyard Video More Must-See Stories