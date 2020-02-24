Meet Eliza Jane, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

SOPHIA, N.C. — Tucked inside New Market Elementary School is a world of technology and students are exploring all of it they can.

"Technology is such a huge part of our world today, and so we really think that it's important, especially at this young age, to start exposing them to all different kinds of technologies so that they are ready when they get older to have a future of creativity and critical thinking, because those are the jobs that they are going to be going for," Betsey Altman, the technology teacher, said. "And so when we build those at this young age, they're only going to progress and learn more as they get older."