Meet Eliza, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Eliza is our Pet of the Week!
Eliza says she would rather live in the belly of a whale than the AARF house. Eliza is not coping well at the AARF house, and they really want to find her a quiet home with no dogs or small children. She gets along with other cats but the AARF house has so much commotion and it is really stressing her out. Eliza is the product of a divorce and would love to find a quiet home where she can provide you with all the love you can handle.
For more information, contact sara@aarfws.org.