Meet Daisy, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Daisy is our Pet of the Week!

Daisy is a 19-year-old registered quarter-horse mare. She is very broke and use to be in a lesson program for children but prefers to have just one rider. She is the alpha mare in the pasture with other horses so will need a pasture mate who doesn’t mind her being the boss.

She is hard of seeing in her left eye due to an eye ulcer in the past. This has not been an issue for her since. This also does not prevent her from being ridden.

Her adoption fee is $750.

If you would like to adopt her please fill out the adoption application on the Red Dog Farm website.