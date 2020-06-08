Meet Clyde, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Clyde is a fun-loving 7-year-old that is really a puppy at heart. He gets along with most other dogs his size and loves to meet new people. Clyde can be quite to social butterfly when people come to visit. He seems to always be generally happy about everything. At 43 pounds, he’s a perfect-size dog for almost anyone.

Clyde is neutered, vaccinated, Heartworm negative and microchipped.

His adoption fee is $75. If you are interested in meeting Clyde, please call the Davidson County Animal Shelter NC at (336) 357-0805 to make an appointment.