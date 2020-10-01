Meet Checkers, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Checkers is our Pet of the Week!

Checkers is a 1-year-old Domestic Short Hair. Checkers has a very friendly and outgoing personality. Checkers enjoys playing and hiding in cat tunnels. He is used to being around other cats. He will be neutered and is up to date on his vaccines, FIV and Felv negative. His adoption fee is now $80.

If you are interested, please fill out an application, and the Randolph County Animal Shelter will contact you if you are approved! Due to COVID-19, they are going to be available by appointment only!