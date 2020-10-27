Meet Champ, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Champ is our Pet of the Week!

Champ is a 2-year-old Blue Terrier Mix. He came to the shelter as a stray on Oct. 3 so we don’t have a lot of background information about him. At the shelter, Champ is a very smart and very active young dog. He is very affectionate and wants to please. He needs people with time and patience to work with him because he appears to have little or no training. But he is smart and willing to learn. He is already working with the shelter’s behaviorist and has mastered some of our agility course and is working on his basic commands. He loves training and the boy loves his treats.

All adopted cats and dogs at Guilford County Animal Services come fully up to date on age-appropriate vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Champ or any of our pets, please contact GCAS at (336) 641-3401 to set up an appointment.