Meet Chalko and Marko, FOX8’s Pets of the Week

Chalko and Marko are our Pets of the Week!
These twin brothers are ready to become your lap warmers and loving companions! These boys are 4 months old and are playful, entertaining and fun to watch. They have been in a loving foster home at Elon University since mid-September, so they are quite friendly and socialized. Chalko and Marko are litter box trained, neutered, current on their shots and ready start life in a forever home.
If you are interested in adopting these brothers, email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov.
Also, the Burlington Animal Shelter is having a “Black Friday Furbuster” adoption special each Friday and Saturday for the next two weekends. You can adopt 1 or 2 kittens (under 1 year old) for only $10! Two kittens are always better than one—they keep each other happy, warm and entertained. So, double your happiness and adopt two! View all available pets at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.
Latest headlines from FOX8
