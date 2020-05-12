Meet Castiel, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Castiel is our Pet of the Week!

Castiel is a shy cat who is looking for experienced adopters that can help him break out of his shell.

He loves to watch TV, play with feather toys and laser lights. His foster mom says he’s not happy about her interrupting his daily naps while she’s working from home during quarantine!

He often follows his foster mom around to see what she’s up to now! He thinks she’s just exhausting.

While he does have some commitment issues and needs a family that will help him learn to trust people, his foster mom thinks that just a few weeks of one on one attention will be all he needs to step out of his comfort zone and become the sweet cat that she knows he can be.

He is dog tolerant and cat friendly. He would do well with another confident cat in the house to learn from. He would also do fine with school-aged children that understand and will respect his boundaries while he learns his place in the home.

For more information and to do a virtual meet and greet with Castiel, email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov.