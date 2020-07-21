Meet Butler, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Butler is our Pet of the Week!

He is a two-year-old, domestic short hair. If you are looking for a sweet affectionate cat, look no further Butler is the cat for you! He gets along with other cats and dogs. He will be neutered and is up to date on his vaccines, FIV and Felv negative.

Part of his adoption fee has been sponsored by Randolph County Animal Adoption Center’s Nose 2 Tail Adoption Race Event! His adoption fee is now $85.

For more information, call the Randolph County Animal Adoption Center at (336) 683-8240.