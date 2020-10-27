Meet Buster, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Buster is our Pet of the Week!

He is loving life as a foster pup at Elon University! His foster mom is a student there, and he is having a great time with her and her friends. Buster is 5 years old, and he’s a BIG boy weighing about 100 lbs. He ended up at the shelter when his person passed away. He is sweet, very handsome, and enjoys walks, car rides, toys and meeting new people. He is house trained and has a very loving personality. But, he does not like cats and can be picky about other dogs. So, if you have another dog, Buster should probably meet them first to see if they can be friends. He is neutered, current on his vaccinations and ready for his own forever home.

If you would like to meet Buster, please email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov.