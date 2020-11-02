Meet Beth, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Beth is our Pet of the Week!

This 1-and-a-half-year-old Greyhound is one friendly happy girl! She has a pretty white and brindle coat and the most expressive eyes. She is still a puppy and retired along with four of her littermates who are all available for adoption. Beth loves to play with her sisters, Mona and Tina. Like all puppies, they tend to play rough and love to spend time together. Since she’s so young, they don’t think she would be a good dog for an apartment, and she would do best with a fenced yard where she can get some energy out. She would do fine in a home with kids over 7. She can live with dogs of any size, and she gets along well with cats.

This beautiful girl is available for adoption through Project Racing Home Greyhound Adoptions. Her adoption fee is $400, which includes spaying, dental cleaning, vaccines including rabies, microchipping, a routine checkup, bath, nail trimming, a personal pet portfolio, Martingale collar and a basket muzzle.

To find out more about Beth or any of their available greyhounds, please visit www.getagrey.com