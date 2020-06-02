Meet Apple, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Apple is our Pet of the Week!

Apple is a higher-energy hound. She loves toys, treats and playing. She walks well on a leash. She’s confident and outgoing and would do well as an only grey. She will need a 6-foot fence as she has springs in her feet and a high level of interest in squirrels. She’s a smart girl who will do just about anything for a treat. Since she is higher energy, she would be best in a home with no kids or kids over 10. She cannot live with cats or small dogs/ Don’t let the white face fool you, she’s only 4 years old!

Apple is a pretty fawn girl available for adoption from Project Racing Home. To find out more about Apple or greyhounds in general, please visit www.getagrey.com.