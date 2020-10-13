Meet Alexus, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Alexus is our Pet of the Week!

She’s a 3-year-old greyhound, and in case you can’t tell, she’s a total ham! She loves to have her belly rubbed and will flop down and roll over for you. Alexus can be abit vocal, so she’s not ideal for a townhouse or an apartment. She has a fun happy-go-lucky personality and enjoys being around other people and other dogs.

She is cat curious which means she could live with a cat that can put up with dogs.

Alexus would make a wonderful addition to just about any home especially if she’s the center of attention.

Her adoption fee is $400. It includes a lot of goodies as well as spaying, microchipping and her shots.

To learn more about Alexus, visit getagrey.com.