Looking for love this Valentine’s Day? Consider the unconditional love of a sweet, happy pup

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you need some love, adventure, excitement and more this Valentine’s Day?

Lobo is our Pet of the Week!

Well, Lobo is on the hunt for love too! Lobo is one-and-a-half years old and he’s been waiting for a long time for his person! He’s 75 pounds of playfulness.

Lobo is great at zoomies and he loves long walks full of new sights and smells.

He’s a friendly, sweet boy but he’d probably do best around older kids so he doesn’t knock them over! Really all he needs is a fenced yard and a comfy couch so he can nap with his person.

If you’d like to meet this sweet boy, visit Burlington Animal Services’ website and schedule a time to see him.