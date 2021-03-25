Looking for a new spring hobby? The plant egg, made in NC, can give you a headstart

The warm weather has a lot of people thinking about planting a garden. You often need to get some experience to end up with great-looking flowers and vegetables. Brad Jones found a new way to give your plants a healthy start, and it’s Made in North Carolina.

You can find Ferry-Morse Smart Start capsules at local Lowes and Home Depot stores. They’re also doing more research as they expand to more types of plants and they want farmers to be a part of it. They’re asking local growers to plant a quarter to half-acre with their Smart Start capsules and they will donate the seed to them. If you want to find out more and be a part of the study, go to www.klondikeag.com.