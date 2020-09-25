Local sisters make ‘furrtastic’ accessories for pets

Donna Dawson and her sister, Brenda Tulbert, share a love of pets and pet accessories. It just came naturally that they would start a business making unique bandanas, dresses, leashes and toys for pets of all sizes.

The pandemic has taken its toll on Furrtastic Pet Accessories, reducing their craft shows from 30-35 a year to just three this year.

It’s been tough, but Donna says they are staying busy.

“We are doing a lot of Facebook sales. We have some of our customers that are regulars that have been ordering from us,” she said.

These sisters test everything they make, and they are perfectionists, seeking to exceed the expectations of their customers.

If you want to take a look at all the pet supplies they offer, check out their Facebook page or website.

That’s today’s Project Pet.