Local company sees more families getting started on home improvement projects

Home improvement is hot right now! People are tired of looking at the same four walls, and they want to do their own upgrades. One local company, Ornamental Moulding, is seeing that firsthand. Brad Jones tells us about the products they create that can give your home a fresh look that’s Made in North Carolina.

To find out more about their line of products, see how they’re used and even get some inspiration for your next project, go to their website. You can also find their full line of mouldings and interior trim at your local Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

