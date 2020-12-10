Local company sees more families getting started on home improvement projects

Home improvement is hot right now! People are tired of looking at the same four walls, and they want to do their own upgrades. One local company, Ornamental Moulding, is seeing that firsthand. Brad Jones tells us about the products they create that can give your home a fresh look that’s Made in North Carolina.
To find out more about their line of products, see how they’re used and even get some inspiration for your next project, go to their website. You can also find their full line of mouldings and interior trim at your local Lowe’s Home Improvement store.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- ‘Are you ready for Christmas?’ Hear Rev. Lynda Ferguson in today’s FOX8 Finding Holiday Hope
- PHOTOS: Humpback whale spotted near Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor
- FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts reimagined for 2020, here’s how you can help!
- No travel, family drama or extra expenses? Some say they’re looking forward to a quarantine-Christmas
- ‘Please don’t make me do this’: Florida deputy pleads with suspect before fatal shooting