Let them be bored! Summertime boredom isn’t the end of the world for your kids

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you dread those two little words? Now that the kids are home for the summer holiday, are you hearing them on repeat?

That’s right.

“I’m bored!”

Well, it turns out, being bored isn’t really the worst thing for a kid. So while you may be tempted to run around, filling your kids’ every moment with activity and stimulation, you don’t always have to.

We have plenty of tips and tricks for busting the Summer Boreds, if you need it! But boredom is a great way to foster creativity in your kids, so grab some earplugs and tell them that they’re on their own if they’re just bored!

