(WGHP) — It’s National Coloring Day, the perfect chance for you to set aside some time for the whole family to color.

Kids Village explains how one of the biggest reasons coloring is important is because it develops hand strength in pre-schoolers.

Hand strength is needed for all hand-related fine motor skills, especially handwriting. Writing takes strength and dexterity, and coloring helps these muscles.

