It doesn’t get any sweeter than Cookie, our Pet of the Week!

(WGHP) — If you’re looking for something sweet, we’ve got just the cookie for you.

Meet Cookie! She’s a 14-week-old Jack Russell terrier mix.

Happy Hills Animal Foundation tells us that Cookie is playful and loves to be held and cuddled.

Cookie gets along well with other dogs, cats and humans of all ages. She’s looking for an active family where she can spend her time playing with her new humans.

Her adoption fee is $195, and that includes spay, routine vaccinations, rabies vaccination, de-worming, heartworm testing, flea/tick and heartworm preventions, microchip with registration and 30 days of pet health insurance.